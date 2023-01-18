Chief justice: Changes coming will 'revolutionize' local courts

Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert Torres has returned to the top seat for the third time and already is looking at changes for the Judiciary of Guam.

On Tuesday morning inside the Justice Monessa G. Lujan Courtroom, Torres took the oath of office to serve as the chief justice of the Supreme Court of Guam for the next three years.

Torres commended Justice F. Philip Carbullido, his predecessor, who will continue to sit on the bench as an associate justice, for the work he did during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Their leadership during one of the most demanding eras of our island's history really was solid and we are forever grateful," Torres said in his address after taking his oath. "But while the pandemic may be behind us, the challenges that are facing the judiciary are far from over."

Considering the higher number and more complex nature of cases, Torres said, the success of the Judiciary will be based on "commitment to make innovation."

He explained some of the initiatives that are in motion already.

"Beginning next month, we will start transitioning to our new case management system that will revolutionize access to court files and help secure more timely resolution. We'll also deploy an 'E-Probation' system to better manage our clients and automate case plan recommendations," said Torres. The chief justice said he hopes the "tools will be implemented to not only streamline our court process, but broaden access to justice."

Torres also expressed a desire to increase hourly rates of private attorneys who are appointed to represent indigent defendants. He also said he wants to find a permanent home for the Northern Satellite Court in Dededo, which Torres established during his first term as chief justice from 2008 to 2011.

In addition, Torres said he wants to address underlying problems that lead defendants to crime rather than "punishing our way to public safety."

"We must also treat the source that lands people in our system in the first place," Torres said. "This requires implementing best practices and education of these individuals, investing in mental health and drug treatment and expanding violence protection, prevention and youth programming."

He added that he looks forward to working with Attorney General Douglas Moylan and other community partners.