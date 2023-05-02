The Supreme Court of Guam recently raised the hourly rate and the cap on amounts paid for legal services, in addition to improving the payment process for appointed counsels, all in an effort to address the need for defense attorneys at the Judiciary of Guam, according to Chief Justice Robert Torres.

The lawyer shortage was one of the challenges that Torres discussed during Monday's State of the Judiciary address.

In general, the number of attorneys on Guam has been shrinking, and that hasn't bode well for the Judiciary's ability to appoint counsel for indigent defendants.

Appointments are based on a hierarchy. First is the Public Defender Service Corp., then the Alternate Public Defender, then the private attorney panel and finally, if no others can take on the defendant, the court will call on active members of the Guam Bar Association.

“The number of lawyers who represent indigent defendants is decreasing,” Torres said Monday. “There are many reasons for this in the community, including an aging bar, (and) a lack of younger lawyers with an interest in criminal law. Compensation rates have also been a factor. The hourly rate for appointed cases is far less than the rates charged by most lawyers in Guam.”

Torres remarked that this “crisis” has exacerbated the heavy caseloads carried by the remaining attorneys willing to serve indigent defendants, and impacts the courts' juvenile delinquency cases, juvenile special proceedings and cases involving persons in need of services.

“In these family court cases, the effective assistance of counsel is crucial to protect the rights of youths, parents separated from their kids and children in need of safety and placement,” Torres said.

The chief justice added that the shortage issue transcends court operations, as justice “for only those who can afford it, is not justice at all.”

“It's only a system where the most vulnerable members of society face the highest risk of imprisonment,” Torres said, before adding that all three branches of government need to work to ensure that individuals will be able to access legal services regardless of their ability to pay.

With more than a third of the Guam Bar's membership approaching retirement, Guam must take proactive measures to attract and retain legal talent, Torres said.

“To recruit and retain the best legal minds, we must adjust compensation to reflect recent changes in government employee pay scales, market rates within the legal community and the cost of living,” the chief justice added.

“If we fail to act, we will continue to drive seasoned attorneys away from local public service and toward opportunities in the federal government, private sector or even the mainland. And we'll miss out on recruiting bright and capable individuals who have the desire to serve, but don't have the means to return home,” he said.

By providing competitive compensation for government lawyers, Guam will be able to build a pipeline for local talent and ensure that the island has a robust legal system that serves all of its people in the years ahead, Torres added.