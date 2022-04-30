Chief justice: Judiciary is responsive and rooted

The Judiciary of Guam has done its absolute best to operate during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s the message from Chief Justice F. Philip Carbullido, who gave his State of Judiciary address Friday morning at the Guam Congress Building in Hagåtña.

“As you might imagine, or as some of you might even remember, it took a lot for us to get from ‘a broken branch,’ to ‘steady, stable, and safe.’ It was some journey and I tell you this from experience because I was there for most it,” said Carbullido.

He said the local courts will once again make a request for a fair share of government revenues, as they will be submitting their budget in the coming days.

“The Judiciary … has determined that it is both appropriate and financially reasonable to offer all our employees a moderate increase to their salaries in the upcoming fiscal year. This adjustment, if funded, would allow us to better retain and attract valuable employees,” he said. “The Judiciary does not come to the budget table asking for more than what we need to perform our constitutional and statutory obligations.”

He applauded the hard work of the Judiciary staff over the years and efforts to keep operations going and to eliminate the pandemic backlog.

“I am proud to report that the state of your Judiciary is responsive and rooted – responsive to the ever-changing demands of providing quality justice services even under pandemic conditions; rooted in the solid infrastructure that makes our operations possible.”

Carbullido noted the courts held 50 jury trials over the last year, along with 23,000 hearings, with roughly 17,000 conducted remotely.

“As the island has now begun to slowly return to pre-pandemic operations, a growing number of our stakeholders and court clients have expressed a strong desire to maintain virtual court platforms, and understandably so. They offer many advantages for justice-involved persons, the greatest of which is the ease of participation,” he said.

The local courts are using federal pandemic money to upgrade their servers and firewalls, he said.

“I am also excited to report that the restoration of our historic courthouse is finally underway. The restoration plan will offer enhanced workspaces for our Probation Division, while still preserving and honoring the historic features of this building.”

Carbullido said a ribbon-cutting for the restored space is anticipated before the end of the year.

“We have come a long way from our analog days, and we will continue to improve and adapt with the changing times and needs of the community. I say this with the utmost confidence because I believe that the judicial officers and employees of the Judiciary of Guam exemplify what it means to be a public servant – to work each day to achieve our mission and vision; to do what is fair and just; to serve the people of Guam, no strings attached. So, if I haven’t said it enough, please know how proud and thankful I am to work alongside all of you as servants of the people of Guam,” he said.