Supreme Court of Guam Chief Justice F. Philip Carbullido described a year of change that brought forth frustrations, challenges, and solutions.

"We in the Judiciary very much knew that we had to change the way we did our work because the community we serve had changed," the chief justice said Friday morning in his State of the Judiciary address.

Before a room full of judges, justices and elected leaders, Carbullido highlighted the judiciary's COVID-19 response and advancements in technology.

"I am proud to report that the state of the Judiciary has been, and continues to be, motivated and mission-driven – motivated to establish and implement innovative ways to continue critical operations and justice services, mindful that providing these services is at the very core of why we exist at all," he said.

He shared the judiciary's efforts to ensure that people continue to have access to justice during the COVID-19 pandemic. These advancements will remain long after the pandemic has abated, he said.

Technological advancements such as virtual hearings have become the norm, addressing the backlogs of cases and trials the pandemic has created.

"We went from virtual proceedings held only before magistrate judges in March of 2020, to conducting over 13,000 virtual hearings to date, before Superior Court judges, magistrates, and referees," said Carbullido.

However, backlogged cases must continue to be addressed in various avenues. The chief justice pointed out that not all cases can be conducted virtually.

"Chief among these are criminal jury trials, which have presented challenges from the onset of the pandemic, not only for us in Guam, but for all courts across the nation. We suspended jury trials at the beginning of the pandemic because they require us to bring many people together — jurors, parties, witnesses, attorneys, the judge, court security, and administrative staff – often in small spaces."

Although the court temporarily suspended statutory speedy trial time periods, resuming those criminal trials must be done soon in light of a defendant's constitutional right to a trial, Carbullido said.

One avenue explored was adjusting the time of the speedy trial clock, which mandates a trial be set within 45 days from the filing of charges against a defendant.

Speaker Therese Terlaje, who was in attendance, said the statute can be amended, but it didn't gain enough support when it was brought to the table last year.

"We did have a public hearing last year, and the Guam Bar Association that testified were overwhelmingly against the implementation of those – they thought it would impede on their clients' rights," said the speaker.

She said the Guam Bar Association indicated there were other means of addressing the issue.

"I think that if there are other things that we can do, then I agree with the lawyers that they should do anything else to address backlogs or challenges to the court system instead of changing the amount of time that a person has to go to trial or the amount of time they have to bring the cases against them.

The court has begun implementing changes, such as the conversion of spaces into additional courtrooms.

The chief justice shared that the San Ramon Building now holds two high-capacity courtrooms, a jury deliberation room, and judge's chambers.

The Supreme Court appellate courtroom has been converted into a second high-capacity trial courtroom for in-person criminal jury trials.

As progress continues on the court's technology and facilities, the chief justice spoke on building personnel development and training and focusing on government ethics.

He said the Judiciary is creating an Ethics Academy.