There are significant issues facing Guam when it comes to death investigations, Dr. Jeffrey Nine, the island's chief medical examiner, told members of the Rotary Club of Tumon Bay on Tuesday. He said he has implemented some changes to the medical examiner’s office to remedy those problems.

A medical examiner and forensic pathologist for nearly three decades, Nine took up the post in November 2022 and immediately set out to address what he described as severe issues on Guam.

“When I looked at the medical examiner’s office here, my wife and I were very worried about whether I could handle (the) workload,” Nine told Rotarians during the meeting. “The advertisement for the job said I would have to do 850 cases a year. That means I’d have to handle 850 to 900 deaths myself. And I was like, 'That can’t be possible!' So I was working with the (Guam attorney general's) office and the staff to try to figure out what the issue was.”

To put that into perspective, in the states, a forensic pathologist is expected to handle around 250 to 300 cases a year. When looking into issues regarding workload, Nine found that nearly all the deaths on Guam were being given to the medical examiner, which he said needed to be changed at the policy level.

“In the mainland, there’s kind of this rule of thirds,” he said. “Of all the deaths that happen in our jurisdiction, about a third of them get reported to the medical examiner and then about a third of those get taken (into) custody by the medical examiner. So I thought there’s got to be something wrong. If we have 1,000 deaths a year, I shouldn’t be doing 950 of those. So very quickly we started changing some policies.”

Policy changes

Nine continued: “As you know, a medical examiner typically handles homicides, suicides, accidents - not natural deaths. Things that may be suspicious. So I thought there had to be some change to that. Not only that, it was an extreme burden to the families. They couldn’t understand why their 95-year-old aunt or mother, who had metastatic breast cancer and died at home, had to be brought to the medical examiner’s office at a delay of, sometimes, two to three weeks until they could go and have their funeral.”

When he first arrived, Nine said, he also noticed the medical examiner’s office was not performing drug testing on the bodies coming in. He immediately sought to change that.

“One of the primary roles is to try and figure out if people are dying of drug overdoses or with drugs in their system. What kind of drugs are on the island. And so, I’ve instituted some toxicology testing on all of our cases,” Nine said.

“Another thing I noticed pretty quickly was that we had a pretty disparate database of information. Every organization that I’d met with on the island seemed to have their own little database they’re working with, but it’s not being shared with other people on the island.”

To resolve this issue, Nine instituted a new cloud-based database that is already used by most medical examiners in the country.

According to Nine, stakeholders, so far, have been welcoming of his policy changes and decision making, and he hopes the changes will benefit the community.

Staffing challenges

Nine added that more staff is needed in order to properly run the office. Finding the funds for those additional positions, however, is yet another challenge.

“I am the only medical examiner and physician in the office – we only have one other employee and she does the work of three people,” said Nine. “She is the office administrator, death investigator and morgue attendant, and that’s just too much. My next challenge is trying to relieve her of some of those duties, find some extra personnel and staff. But the challenge with that is we don’t have enough money in the government to pay people what they deserve.”

Before Nine took on the position, Guam had been without a medical examiner for nearly three years. He gave some insight as to what factors may have hindered the filling of the role.

There is a severe shortage of not only forensic science personnel in the country, Nine said, but also a shortage of medical examiners.

“There are approximately 2,000 to 2,400 medical examiner and coroner offices in the country, and about 350 total autopsy facilities,” he said. “That in itself is not enough to cover that number of offices. And we require anywhere from 1,100 to 1,200 forensic pathologists to fill those positions. Currently, we have between about 500 to 700 full-time forensic pathologists. So we have about half the number in the country that we need to fill the positions.”

Nine said the first challenge in finding a medical examiner is that physicians who are fresh out of medical school have accrued a tremendous amount of debt, and the allure of being a forensic pathologist is just not there because it doesn’t pay as much.

Guam requires a U.S. board-certified and trained forensic pathologist to be its medical examiner, which is one of the reasons it took so long to fill the position.

Nine said that uprooting a life in the states and relocating to an island territory in the Pacific thousands of miles away came with challenges.

“I had trouble getting my dogs here,” he said. “It took a lot of planning and financial strain, but now that we are here we are very happy and very settled.”