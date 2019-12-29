He may be the top cop, but even the chief of police is not immune to becoming a victim of crime.

Police Chief Stephen Ignacio told The Guam Daily Post the incident occurred in the early morning of Dec. 14 at his residence.

The chief said he used his personal experience to serve as a reminder to the officers of the importance of communicating with victims about their cases.

“People that have a complaint are important because their case is the most important to them. ... What matters to them is their case and what are the officers doing about it,” said Ignacio.

"I got up that morning and noticed the cover from my Harley motorcycle was missing," said Ignacio. "I didn't think much of it.”

Late that afternoon, he saw one of his neighbors who flagged him down to let him know they saw a man in the garage dressed in a dark hoodie and driving a dark-colored pickup truck.

“They said it looked like he was trying to steal my motorcycle,” Ignacio said.

If it hadn’t been for his neighbor, the chief said, he never would have known.

"I was very upset. Of course, I felt violated," he said.

Ignacio said he contacted the Central Precinct Command and asked officers, if they had the time, to drive by his house and do periodic checks as there was an attempt to steal his motorcycle.

The individual was able to get away with only the motorcycle cover.

The following Monday, Ignacio said, he secured his motorcycle at a family member's home.

"I've been victimized, and it doesn't feel good," he said. "I am not immune to crime, just like everybody else."

He said this was not the first time he was a victim of theft.

Ignacio chose to share the incident during a command staff meeting last week but clarified that he did not give any order for officers to do mandatory checks of his home.

"I was upset and confused that people would think as the chief I would order police officers to do periodic checks at my house. If any officer or anybody thought they were being directed to do periodic checks because I am the chief, nothing is further from the truth," he said.

The chief said he mentioned that he was a victim and believes someone took it out of context and decided they were going to give him special treatment. “I didn’t ask for it, nor did I order it. I wouldn’t do that. It's out of my nature to tell people to drop what they are doing because someone tried to steal my motorcycle,” he said.