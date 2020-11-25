The prosecution remains stunned over a Superior Court of Guam jury's unanimous verdict that found former Guam Police Department Officer Mark Torre Jr. not guilty in the 2015 shooting death of a fellow officer Sgt. Elbert Piolo.

Torre was acquitted of all charges, including negligent homicide, after the verdict came down late Monday afternoon in the courtroom of Judge Arthur Barcinas. Jurors took four days to deliberate.

"We were very disappointed in the verdict reached by the jury after four days of deliberation. It's hard to imagine how the jury could reach that decision considering Bert Piolo's last words: 'He shot me. He shot me.' But, the jury has spoken," said chief prosecutor Basil O'Mallan. "We recognize the Piolo family as they move on with their lives. They demonstrated unbelievable strength in coming to court every day and listening to painful testimony all over again."

The Piolo family was upset with the outcome and questioned the justice system.

After the verdict was read, Torre said he was overwhelmed and appreciative after he spent more than five years under house arrest and going to court in connection to Piolo's death.

This was the second time he had been tried in the case.

The defense argued that Torre had experienced an alcohol-induced blackout the night of the shooting, but that he was trying to stop Piolo from taking his own life. The defense claimed Piolo was suicidal in part due to his extramarital affairs.