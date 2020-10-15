The Judiciary of Guam may have been given approval to resume ongoing jury trials this month, but fears surrounding the ongoing pandemic has the chief prosecutor cautious about getting back into the courtroom.

"Under the terms of the administrative order issued under the Supreme Court, we may resume our jury trial but not earlier than Oct. 19. I am thinking to start on the morning of the 20th," said Superior Court of Guam Judge Arthur Barcinas during a status hearing held Wednesday morning for defendant Mark Torre Jr.

"I object," said chief prosecutor Basil O'Mallan. "When the court first closed the courthouse back in March citing good cause with the COVID virus, there were maybe 10 positives at the time. After we restarted the trial (in August), the court shut it down because we had a double digits. ... Since then in the last 30 days we've had several hundred test positive."

O'Mallan also mentioned the spike of COVID-19-related deaths reported in recent weeks.

"It would be negligent to resume trial and expose the jury to this virus at this time," he said. "It would be reckless."

Torre is charged with negligent homicide in connection with the 2015 shooting death of fellow police officer Sgt. Elbert Piolo.

Attorney: Survey jurors

Defense attorney Jay Arriola said Torre's case is the only asserted trial currently ongoing in local court.

"The court has already taken precautions and continued to survey the jurors to their feelings and exposure to the virus," said Arriola. "My suggestion is, before we begin, that we survey the jurors and ask the question if they are OK sitting in here under these conditions."

The defense had objected to further delays.

"Of course the defense is most concerned with the safety of the jurors, as well as their underlying opinions and thoughts forcing them to proceed with the trial," Arriola said. "I leave it up to the court's discretion."

Two days of trial were held back in August prior to the island returning to Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1.

Both parties agreed to discuss their options and return to court Friday.

"The administrative order does leave in the hands of the trial judge the discretion whether or not we can proceed. The concerns you point out, Mr. O'Mallan, are significant," Judge Barcinas said. "But the court needs to build a record on how it decides one way or the other."

The judge also noted that the defendant could decide whether he wants to proceed with trial with fewer than 12 jurors.

It was said in court that no jury members have reported contracting or being exposed to the virus.