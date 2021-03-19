Chief: Random drug testing ‘soon’ after years without it

After having gone without random drug testing at the Guam Police Department for years, Police Chief Stephen Ignacio told lawmakers he is in discussion with the Department of Administration to fund drug testing of uniformed personnel.

"It's coming soon," Ignacio said during an oversight hearing Wednesday.

During the hearing, Maj. Manny Chong, the acting police commander, said the last time he was tested – in the last group to be tested – was more than a decade ago, when he was still a sergeant at the department.

Ignacio acknowledged he had only taken one drug test, in 1987, when he joined GPD, and never fell into a random testing rotation.

Drug testing is required when employees are hired into the department.

Sen. Joanne Brown, who has been vocal about her concerns over a lack of drug testing in the government of Guam, asked why there has not been consistent random drug testing at GPD.

Ignacio took responsibility, stating he did not coordinate any drug testing during his time leading the department, but that GPD also lost time to the pandemic, as that had been the focus.

"As we move forward ... we're returning to some normalcy, it is one of the things that I did put on my personnel officer and my (administrative services officer). I said, 'Get some money, put it aside because I want to do drug testing.' Because yes, I did realize it has been many, many years since that we have not done drug testing at the Guam Police Department," Ignacio said.

'We're going to have to test everybody'

Chong said a legal opinion rendered from the Office of the Attorney General in the prior administration indicated it was unconstitutional to conduct random government drug testing simply for the purpose of identifying individuals who are using drugs.

"You have to have reasonable suspicion to test somebody. So now, because of these allegations coming out and nobody coming forward identifying a police officer, our mechanism as managers, what we're doing is that somebody in the Guam Police Department is being accused of doing drugs. Since we don't know who it is, we're going to have to test everybody. That's going to justify the drug testing that we're going to be accomplishing," Chong said.

Brown said it is her reading of the AG opinion that random drug tests of designated positions, such as those in law enforcement, can happen at any time.

Chong said the directive on testing came as a memo to the department.

"Believe me, random drug testing is something that I want to happen on a quarterly basis, just to keep the public aware that the Guam Police Department is doing our best to make sure our officers are on the up and up," Chong said. "But we're starting it now. It should have happened earlier ... but we're correcting it now."