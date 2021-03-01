The Guam Police Department could soon release the results of the investigation into an officer-involved shooting in November 2020 in Tamuning.

GPD Chief Stephen Ignacio said he plans to discuss more with Attorney General Leevin Camacho to determine what happens next.

The attorney general's office has called it a homicide investigation.

"I do plan to meet with him to discuss what is going on with their investigation, and also tie it into our internal affairs investigation," Ignacio said.

The four officers being investigated have been back to work since December 2020.

"They have been cleared to return back to their functions and roles. They are back out. We continue the investigation and continue work with the AG's office," Ignacio said.

The attorney general's investigation is ongoing.

Ignacio said he cannot say if any of the officers will receive disciplinary action.

"We need to make sure that we cover all our bases and do a thorough investigation," he said.

On Nov. 3, officers responded to a theft complaint at an apartment on Benito Street in Tamuning.

Officers reportedly spotted two people inside a parked car that had been reported stolen.

Ignacio previously stated the driver accelerated, struck a marked patrol car and another vehicle in the parking lot before police opened fire, Post files state.

Officers fired dozens of rounds resulting in the death of Xavier Tedtaotao, 42, and injuring his wife, Viki Ann, who sustained at least eight gunshot wounds, according to Tedtaotao's family.

The Tedtaotao family continues to wait for answers about Xavier's death.

"I am sure the family has a lot of questions about what happened, what occurred and what caused this to happen. This is an incident that occurred, as unfortunate as it is, we just continue to do what we need to do with the criminal and internal affairs investigation," Ignacio said.