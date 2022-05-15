Chief: Video alleging police brutality related to motorcycle crash

The Guam Police Department is investigating allegations that a police officer or officers kicked a man who who was on the ground after he crashed while trying to elude authorities on a stolen motorcycle.

“The video is related to the motorcycle crash,” said Chief Stephen Ignacio. He said GPD investigators determined the video captured is connected to the incident.

“The operator was speeding, refused to pull over, and led the officers on pursuit when he lost control and crashed the motorcycle. The motorcycle he (was) operating is stolen. Due to injuries sustained from the crash, the operator was transported for treatment.”

Ignacio said GPD Internal Affairs Division is investigating the allegations of police brutality.

“No officers were placed on leave at this time. We are still reviewing all incident reports and police reports related to the matter," the chief said.

On the video, widely shared on social media, a person can be heard saying: “Stop kicking the guy, leche! You already got him, and you just keep kicking him.”

However, the video doesn’t show anyone kicking or being kicked.

In the moments leading up to the alleged incident, the motorcycle is seen speeding when it crashes into something. Police are following close by. The crash happened at the intersection of Pale Ferdinand and Bishop Olano Drive in Santa Rita around 10:42 p.m. Tuesday.

The 42-year-old man, who has not yet been identified, suffered serious injuries, and was taken to U.S. Naval Hospital Guam. Ignacio said his condition is not known at this time.

Authorities said he is facing criminal charges.