The search for 41-year-old Juan "Johnny" San Nicolas Aguon's killer is far from over, according to Guam Police Department Chief Stephen Ignacio.

Aguon died after he had been shot outside of his Mangilao home on Pangelinan Street on Dec. 11, 2019.

"To the Aguon family, I want to reassure them that the Guam police does care. We are actively investigating the case and it will not stop until we find the suspect or suspects responsible for his death," Ignacio said.

The family was unhappy about the investigation's lack of progress after GPD held back-to-back news conferences and pulled in other government agencies to solve the case of 37-year-old Luciana Polly. Polly was found lifeless in Toto on Jan. 25. Her cousin, Kanter Herry, has been charged with murder and aggravated assault.

"Every case is important to us. I think what separates the last homicide with Luciana Polly is that we needed to bring in more resources because we had no identification of the victim. That was a challenge early on," he said. "The identification of the victim is crucial in any investigation so that we can move forward to find out who the victim may have last been with, and the circumstances that may have led to her death.

"Once we are done with the Polly investigation, then we are going to go back and focus our attention on the Aguon investigation. … The case is not closed."

Aguon's death has been ruled a homicide.