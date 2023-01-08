Child, 3, suffers smoke inhalation in Asan fire

A family is safe after they escaped a fire that began behind their home early Saturday morning in Asan, and are now in need of some help from the community to recover from the unexpected incident.

The Guam Fire Department received the call at 2:35 a.m. about a structure fire on Santa Ana Lane. When GFD units arrived at the concrete, wood and tin structure, the family was already safely out of the home and GFD was able to bring the fire under control by 3:17 a.m.

“The occupants, 4 adults and one child, were able to exit the house prior to the arrival of GFD units; however, the child was taken to (Guam Memorial Hospital) for observation from possible exposure to smoke from the fire,” GFD said in a news release.

Asan-Maina Mayor Frankie Salas was on the scene shortly before GFD gained control of the fire.

“I was called, actually, here at my residence and I went there to check. The fire department was there, I believe it was Tamuning Fire Station, Piti, the Fire and Rescue, the (American) Red Cross and another fire unit,” he said.

While on the scene, the mayor explained he spoke with the homeowner who gave insight into what may have transpired.

“The back side of the house is actually a shop, construction, something like that and ... smoke actually went into the house,” he said.

While GFD's investigation is ongoing, based on the mayor's conversation with the homeowner, the fire appeared to have started behind the home in the shop and filled the home with smoke.

“The fire went through the bedroom and smoke went into the house. They are very lucky they escaped from the smoke. They are all safe, but the child had to be taken to the hospital,” the mayor said. “The grandfather was saying that the grandchild is OK.”

Mayor Salas also spoke with Red Cross at the scene and coordinated an effort to assist the family.

“We are going to be accepting donations to help out the family. The house, they can still live in the house, but they have to clean up everything. It’s only the back. The firefighters took the hose in through the house to put out the fire, so the whole house is damaged from the smoke,” he said.

The family was provided with hotel accommodations while they wait to return to their home.

“The Red Cross is giving them cleaning materials to clean up their home from the smoke, they have to air out the house for about three days and then they can clean. The house is not totally demolished. It’s just that back portion that caused the fire and damaged because of smoke exposure,” he said.

In the meantime, the Asan-Maina mayor will begin accepting donations at his office Monday for the family of four.

“I asked what we could do and it's just their clothes that are damaged by smoke. Any donations we will accept on Monday,” he concluded.

The child is 3 years old, while the other family members are adults.