A man and a woman, who were arrested in a case that alleges that two teenage boys who were found injured were tied up for days, brutally beaten and left to starve, have been released from jail.

David Michael Martinez Quinata, 37, and Sherrie Antoinette Taijeron Nauta, 29, were each released from prison on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.

The couple were ordered to have no contact with and stay away from each other. They also were barred from contacting the alleged victims.

This isn’t the first time Quinata was arrested on child abuse charges.

According to jail records, he was arrested in November 2014 on charges of two counts of child abuse and family violence. The case involved the same victims, records state. He was issued a notice to appear in court by 2017, however, the Judiciary of Guam confirmed that the case never went before a judge.

Both defendants are scheduled to appear back in court on Sept. 3 before Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez in the current case.

The brothers, ages 13 and 16, were last reported to be in the custody of Child Protective Services, within the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

Bound

According to court documents, witnesses on Saturday spotted the younger victim on the side of the road in Dededo showing signs of injuries.

This led investigators with the Guam Police Department to the defendants’ residence, where police uncovered the alleged abuses.

The victims alleged that the couple bound them with rope for up to three days, punched and kicked them multiple times, and kept them from having any food or water or using the bathroom.

However, defendant Nauta told police that she, along with Quinata, would tell the boys to stop hurting themselves, but said they don’t listen.

Nauta subsequently admitted that Quinata was the one who tied up the victims when they don’t listen and that she saw him use a rope to tie them to a safety gate where they were left for about a week, the prosecution stated in court documents.

One teen also allegedly told police that he has been tied up multiple times in the past several years.