Police have arrested a man and a woman who stand accused of abusing two children, ages 4 and 2. The couple allegedly admitted to authorities that they use the drug "ice."

Jathon John Lizama San Nicolas, 27, and Daisy Louana Leon Guerrero Mendiola, 28, were each charged with two counts of child abuse as misdemeanors. San Nicolas also was charged with two counts of family violence as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, a family member reported the abuse to Guam police.

The witness told officers that the 4-year-old had a black and purple mark on their leg earlier this month. The child allegedly told police that San Nicolas did it, adding that the suspect would spank them if “the little children make noise.”

The younger child reportedly had a cracked lip after the suspect slapped his mouth, documents state.

Officers saw photos of the injuries and noticed the child had swelling in his cheek and bruising on his lip, documents state.

Mendiola denied knowing about the children’s injuries, despite the victims allegedly telling police that she would ignore it, according to court documents.

Both admitted they use meth, the court documents filed by the prosecution state.

San Nicolas allegedly admitted to disciplining the kids and that he would get frustrated and shout and curse to frighten them, along with using a belt and his hand to spank them.

“Sir, not all those bruises on them are from me,” San Nicolas allegedly said to police before the pair were placed under arrest.