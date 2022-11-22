Certificates of completion for a four-week program were given to 16 people seeking careers caring for children.

On Monday morning, Guam Community College presented the certifications for the program, which is the third series of its Child Care Boot Camp.

The curriculum of the program consisted of courses in early childhood orientation, child care development and growth, heart saver and CPR, training in work ethic, WorkKeys, and emergency planning and evacuation plans.

With the completion of the program, participants are now able to put what they learned to use in on-the-job training.

Two of the participants, twin sisters Michelle-Marie Quintanilla and Samantha-Jordan Quintanilla, discovered they have a shared love of children as they went through the program.

"We've always loved kids and we've actually had an opportunity to kind of, like, test it out, so when we realized that we can work together, it was something we both realized we have another thing in common," Michelle-Marie said.

Looking back on the program, they agreed it will prepare them for future careers and they recommend it to anyone else interested.

“We loved it. Honestly, if anybody wants to do this, I recommend them taking this program. It’s a lot of hard work and dedication, but honestly, if you really have a passion for it, please do it,” said Michelle-Marie, before her sister added how heartened she is, not only for the program but for the 15 others who joined her in completing it.

“I'm just so grateful because without them, I don't think I would have made it through. Yes, it was hard, but at the same time, the class made it fun, the instructors made it fun to learn about, and like (Michelle-Marie) said, it's a passion that we both think changed our lives," Samantha-Jordan said, after receiving her certificate of completion.

The sisters are currently working at the Adventures in Learning Child Development Center in Yona.