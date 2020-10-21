Child care centers face possible enrollment drop

Maria Zenaida Unsay, owner of New Children World Development and Learning Center in Dededo, was awaiting an interview with the Department of Public Health and Social Services on Tuesday afternoon as part of her application for a grant for COVID-19 relief under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

Forty-three child care centers have applied for the grant, which pays up to $100,000, according to DPHSS.

Though the interview was just a couple of hours away, Unsay, who at 73 has run her center on Guam for the past 30 years, said she knows the struggle will be for the long haul – whether she gets the grant or not.

Unsay said many centers like hers depend on block grant funding, which supplements lower-income families' tuition. To get the funding, however, parents must be employed.

With the widespread loss of jobs on island, Unsay worries many parents won't be able to afford child care outside the home.

"If this continues, there will be a lot of people who don't bring their kids. (The parents) will be the ones that take care of them," she said.

While she is concerned about the impact to the industry in the years to come, she said the grant is currently much needed and will be well spent.

"It's a lot of help," she said.

'I've been through it'

In April, the island received a $6.4 million Child Care and Development Block Grant under the CARES Act to provide local child care centers with pandemic relief aid.

Unsay said she is not particularly concerned about how long it has taken to disperse the money.

"They cannot just give the money away like that," she said.

One of the questions she said she was asked during her application process is whether her business is sustainable.

And although currently Unsay has only 10 children attending the center – a third of the number before the pandemic – she said with experience on her side, she has no doubt her business will continue to serve island families for years to come.

"I've been through a lot of ups and downs, being a small business," she said. "I can do it because I've been through it."