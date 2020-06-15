Child care centers, other businesses can reopen

Day care owners Lani Tamondong and Mynette Dizon, along with owners of 45 other day care facilities on island, have been waiting to open their doors as more island businesses open under Pandemic Condition of Readiness 2 and more employees are returning to work.

Tamondong, Dizon and many other day care owners were surprised to learn on Sunday of the Department of Public Health and Social Services guidance for partial reopening for day care centers, effective at 8 a.m. today on the condition that occupancy does not exceed 25%.

"This was not communicated to us by DPHSS or child care licensing," said Tamondong, the owner of The Giving Tree. "The 25% occupancy will definitely affect how we will look at accepting children."

Tamondong said she will wait to open until receiving guidance from Public Health's licensing office.

"We will use (Monday) to decide the criteria on accepting children," said Tamondong. "We will need to provide service based on (parents') working status, essential workers first."

For The Giving Tree, the 25% maximum occupancy means the Dededo location will be able to accept only 10 kids, the Yigo location can accommodate 11 and the Tumon location can accept 19.

Looking at separate shifts, reduced hours

World of Wonder Childcare & Learning Center owner Dizon said staff members have kept in constant communication with parents throughout the closure of the day care.

"I'm conducting a survey right now to see who needs care this week. If more than 25% need care now, we will resort to having a morning shift and afternoon shift like our last week before we closed down in March, when DPHSS restricted us to 50% capacity," said Dizon.

She said she hopes the capacity restrictions will be lifted in line with the needs of the parents as the new school year approaches.

Many parents are school teachers, so they won't need child care until school resumes.

Right now Dizon anticipates 36% of the center's students will need care in July, and more in August.

Dizon said she is hopeful the restrictions will be lifted beyond the 25% occupancy level as sustaining operations will be difficult financially.

"We are usually open 12 hours a day, from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. We might have to temporarily reduce our business hours to 10 hours daily," she said. "Without federal funding, I may be able to stay open for four weeks. Beyond that, without the capacity restrictions lifted, I would not be able to remain open."

DPHSS provided a guidance memorandum for day cares requiring face coverings for everyone in the facility with the exception of children under the age of 2, and implementation of social distancing, intensifying cleaning, sanitization and disinfection efforts and modifying drop-off and pickup procedures.

WOW will be implementing additional rigorous cleaning and sanitation procedures including disinfecting shoe wash and steam cleaning playpens and cots nightly instead of weekly, Dizon said.

"We have been collecting personal protective equipment, cleaning materials, air purifiers, thermometers and purchased more equipment, tables, etc. So that the students can practice social distancing," she said.

$6.4 million for child care facilities

On May 31, DPHSS announced it had $6.4 million that would be disseminated to the island's child care facilities to help them maintain their staffs and stay afloat until they're able to resume operations.

Public Health Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey said the documents that allow DPHSS to pay that money to all 47 centers was being reviewed by the Office of the Attorney General of Guam for legality and form.

She confirmed the money had arrived and was ready to be disseminated.

As of Sunday, those funds have yet to be released to the 47 licensed day cares on island.

Other businesses

Therapeutic massage establishments, movie theaters and fishing charters also were added to the list of businesses that could operate under PCOR2.

Nonorganized, contact physical activities and sports are also now allowed, but organized sporting events and tournaments are still prohibited.

Beginning Friday, bars and taverns will be allowed to open and operate at no more than 25% occupancy rate. Bowling alleys will also be allowed to open Friday.

Public Health has warned that any business that fails to follow rules and current executive orders will be deemed a public nuisance and may have its permit revoked or suspended if found in violation of the business' sanitation permit.