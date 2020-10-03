Child care centers prep to reopen, await federal aid

On Monday morning, child care centers and other child care facilities will be permitted to reopen, seven months after they closed when Guam reentered Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1. The governor announced on Wednesday her decision to allow child care facilities to reopen at limited capacity, starting on Monday.

While they're allowed to reopen, federal financial aid meant specifically to help the centers is still in the pipeline and not in the hands of the struggling businesses' owners.

In April, the Department of Public Health and Social Services received $6.4 million in child care and Development Block Grant funding under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, to help support shuttered child care centers on Guam during the pandemic.

Forty-three businesses have applied for the grants, which can reach a maximum of $100,000 each.

“Approximately 20 applications have been reviewed. The review is taking longer than expected as we are encountering that clarifications and validations are necessary,” said Elsa Perez, Human Services Program administrator of the Bureau of Management Support, Division of Public Welfare, on Friday.

According to DPHSS spokesperson Grace Bordallo, no grants have been awarded.

“We are still reviewing the applications and receiving clarifications from the child care providers,” she said.

Perez said, when the review is completed, the applicants will be notified in writing.

“Once the approval process is completed, the grant award is transmitted for the required signatures,” she said.