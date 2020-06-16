When the Department of Public Health and Social Services announced on Sunday that island daycares could open at 25% occupancy, the phone calls started coming in at World of Wonder Childcare and Learning Center.

Its managing owner and administrator, Mynette Dizon, said her team has anxiously been waiting for the green light to open their doors and have students return to the Yigo daycare, but that excitement about Monday’s opening quickly turned into frustration.

“When I did the math, we can’t exactly open at 25% capacity because that includes staff and children. It’s not financially feasible for us to do so, but nonetheless my staff is here, we are deep cleaning everything,” said Dizon on Monday. “Twenty-five percent capacity especially for a small center like us does not make any financial sense for us. How can I choose the top five students to come when half my enrollment needs care now?”

Under the current guidelines, only 10 people could be at the daycare at any given time and that includes teachers.

“I would only be able to service five kids and have five staff, so that doesn’t make any sense to us at this moment,” she said. “We hope to open in the next few weeks when the capacity allows for us increases.”

Dizon said they have a lot of first responder parents who are unable to fully return to work because they have no one to watch their children.

“Their income is also affected because they can’t work or generate income,” said Dizon. “I’m trying really hard to open.”

It’s been a struggle for the island’s 47 licensed child care facilities that were ordered to shut their doors almost three months ago.

While DPHSS has paid out block grant tuition for block grant students, the child care centers have yet to receive any of the $6.4 million in federal funding that the local government has received to assist with operating costs.

Costs increasing

While income and federal aid hasn’t been coming in, the costs have grown as the centers work to keep up with more stringent health and safety regulations.

“We purchased more high chairs so that we can space out the kids, more tables so that it will be smaller groups in our preschool rooms,” said Dizon.

Touchless thermometers, a shoe disinfecting station, masks, deep cleaning equipment, and more have been purchased to ensure all public health regulations are met and students, parents and teachers are safe.

“Before COVID, we already had a rigorous cleaning and sanitation process, so parents were already comfortable with the way we kept our place,” she added. “We are an over-regulated industry so we are used to all of this cleaning and sanitation.”

While the cleaning continues, Dizon and other daycare owners are hoping the capacity will be expanded to 50%.

“Please give us a capacity to work with. At 50% I can open. It makes sense. At least I can have 10 kids at 50% capacity,” Dizon said.

The Office of the Attorney General is still reviewing child care fund documents that would allow the government to distribute the federal Coronavirus Aid Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding the federal government has provided to the local government more than two weeks ago.

“We received the documents for review (June 2) and it is under review,” said Carlina Charfauros, Office of the Attorney General of Guam spokeswoman, said last week. “We understand its importance and have begun our review.”

When asked about a timeline for the review, Charfauros said, “It’s dependent on the volume of the document, how much research will need to go into it, etc.”