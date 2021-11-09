Child care expansion includes $52.8M in new grants

Most of the grants given to the local government to expand and support child care during the COVID-19 pandemic will be given to day cares, schools and other approved caregivers, including family members.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services provided a breakdown of a reported $96 million awarded through multiple congressional aid packages at the request of The Guam Daily Post.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Heidi J. Quinata, acting program coordinator for the Child Care and Development Fund, said the money must be encumbered by Sept. 30, 2022, or 2023, depending on the federal legislation. DPHSS has earmarked:

• $52.8 million for "direct grant distribution."

• $19.2 million for "child care quality improvement activities."

• $17.2 million "to support the anticipated influx of child care subsidies."

• $6.72 million to "support operations."

Child care subsidies granted to parents who qualify for financial support have been expanded in the current year, with eligibility rates increasing by 21%. According to figures provided by Quinata, a family with one child can qualify for a no-cost co-pay if their monthly income is less than $1,064. Single-child families who make between $1,065 and $2,556.75 can also qualify for a partial subsidy, with just a $25 co-pay for their child.

Income eligibility increases with each additional child in the family, offering free child care to those with 15 children whose monthly income is $6,295 or less. A maximum co-pay for families qualified for the program is capped at $75, regardless of family size.

"Guam uses CCDF to provide financial assistance in the form of subsidies to low-income families with children under age 13 (or up to age 18 if the child has a disability and is incapable of self-care) to access child care so they can work, actively engage in job-search activities, attend a job training or attend an educational program," Quinata stated. "CCDF subsidy payments are provided to eligible families through child care assistance certificates for use at eligible licensed child care centers, licensed group child care homes, licensed family day cares, license-exempt child care providers and after-school programs."

These license-exempt providers can include relatives like grandparents and godparents.

Family members as caregivers

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, in an executive order creating a new DPHSS bureau to manage the child care expansion and additional federal aid, underscored the new efforts will include ways to streamline the process to get more of these kinds of providers approved and supported through grants.

According to Quinata, interested applicants must first obtain a business license from the Department of Revenue and Taxation, then submit to training, inspections from enforcement agencies like the Guam Fire Department and the Department of Public Works, and a "comprehensive" background check.

"Health and safety orientation prior to child enrollment and annual health and safety training inclusive of first aid and CPR certification is required," she stated.

The governor has given DPHSS until Jan. 1 to "launch and manage" the expansion, a timeframe the department's deputy director said was feasible.

"Guam also uses CCDF to invest in quality child care programs by building the skills and qualifications of the teacher workforce, supporting child care programs to achieve higher standards and providing consumer education to help parents select child care that meets their families' needs," Quinata said.