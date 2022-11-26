Child care grant deadline extended to March

Local child care facilities have been given more time to receive government aid meant to expand available slots in day care centers and other early childhood educational facilities.

The Child Care Assistance Program Support 2022, also known as CAPS 2022, will now run through the early part of next year, the governor's office announced in a press release in collaboration with the Guam Economic Development Authority and the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

In addition to covering personnel costs, rent, utilities, mental health services and other expenses, Prugråman i Pinilan i Famagu’on Guåhan, or Prugråman Pinilan, provides grant funding of up to $200,000 for regional employers and current child care providers, Adelup said in the release.

This funding is available to support the opening of new child care facilities as well as the expansion of existing facilities to new locations.

The original deadline for the program, which was Dec. 30, has been moved to March 31, 2023.

A child care facility that is licensed with DPHSS and opened after Jan. 1, 2022, is eligible for the program as long as the facility intends to open within 90 days of submitting the application.

About 48 child care centers, with a combined capacity of 1,920 students, are recognized by the Department of Revenue and Taxation and DPHSS, according to the release.

The program seeks to enroll 3,500 children by the end of fiscal year 2023 in regulated and secure classroom settings.

This grant will cover 75% of the total eligible costs for starting a child care facility, up to a maximum of $200,000 per location, Adelup said in the release.

Applications can be submitted via email to CAPS2022@investguam.com, and the deadline for submitting applications has been extended to 5 p.m. Friday, March 31, 2023, provided there are sufficient funds available to award.

These grant funds must be used no later than Sept. 30, 2023, or within six months of grant award. The funding can be used to cover personnel expenses, rent, utilities, building maintenance, insurance, personal protective equipment, supplies, goods, services and mental health services, according to the release.

To view full details and requirements of the CAPS 2022 grant, visit investguam.com or contact GEDA at 671-647-4332.

Eligibility

Entrepreneurs and existing child care providers may be eligible to apply for a CAPS 2022 grant, if they meet the following criteria: