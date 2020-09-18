A 44-year-old man accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl known to him was released from the Department of Corrections on Wednesday.

Raynold Titus, also known as Reynold, appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Anita Sukola for a bail hearing.

The court placed him under house arrest and ordered him to stay away and have no contact with the victim.

Titus is scheduled to appear back in court on Oct. 26.

He was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony,

On Feb. 11, the girl told police she awoke to the sound of her bedroom door opening.

According to court documents, Titus sexually touched her.

Titus allegedly told the girl not to tell anyone what he had done, but the girl ran away and told her grandmother who contacted police.