A sex offender convicted of a crime in Okinawa could have his supervised release revoked after the U.S. Probation Office alleged he failed to report that there were at least four children living with him.

Bruce Carey Wood, 67, appeared before District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Tuesday.

It was during a video call with Wood that probation officers noticed several minor children on the living room couch. Wood told officers that the children's mother was also living at the residence.

Wood failed to get prior permission from the Probation Office to have contact with underage children.

He was also accused of lying to Probation regarding contact with minors in August.

A witness told authorities that she had not observed any inappropriate conduct by Wood toward the minor children, court documents state.

The defendant also contends he was never left unsupervised with the children.

Through an attorney, Wood asked the court for more time to review the allegations.

Wood, who has since been ordered to reside in a Dededo residence with no minors present, is scheduled to appear back in court on Nov. 5.

He was allowed to remain out of prison.

Sex offender conviction

Wood was found guilty of sexually abusing a minor boy. On Feb. 16, 2010, he was sentenced to 10 years behind bars with three years of supervised release.

Wood had been employed by the military as a civilian employee at the Crow's Nest Club on Camp Shield Naval Base in Okinawa, Japan.

On July 13, 2009, a male minor reported to Naval Criminal Investigative Services officers that Wood had sexually abused him when he was a 13-year-old student at Kadena Middle School in Okinawa, court documents state.

Wood admitted he had intentionally engaged in a sexual act with the boy and was brought to Guam where he answered to the charges and was sentenced.

The Superior Court of Guam sex offender registry also lists Wood, who's originally from Minnesota, as having been convicted of sexually assaulting a boy. The registry states he was incarcerated on Guam in 2013.

Wood has been on supervised release since April 2018. His last reported address was Dulalas Street in Dededo.

He also was last reported to be driving a 2000 silver Toyota Camry, the registry states.