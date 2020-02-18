A convicted sex offender who admitted to pointing a gun at another driver while on the road in Dededo faces two and a half years in federal custody.

Sean Anthony Aquiningoc, who pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon last November, is scheduled to be sentenced in the District Court of Guam today.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Samabataro recommends Aquiningoc get 30 months with credit for the time he has spent in jail, to be followed by three years’ supervised release.

In February 2011, he was convicted of third-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a 14-year-old girl.

The federal government also listed the police radio transmission recording taken from the day of the incident to be used at sentencing.

On March 18, 2018, a woman reported a man was pointing a firearm at her while she was driving along Route 16 near the Micronesia Mall in Dededo. She gave a description and license plate of the suspect’s car, court documents state.

Officers found the suspect’s car about 20 minutes later and pulled him over just off Macheche Road.

Police approached with guns drawn and ordered him to show his hands.

The suspect also had his girlfriend and three children in the car, documents state.

During a search, authorities found a semiautomatic handgun under the driver’s seat, 12-rounds of ammunition on the floorboard of the passenger side, and an empty magazine.

The defendant had cleared the weapon after being stopped by police, documents state.

Aquiningoc admitted to pointing the gun at the victim but said he stopped after he realized it was a woman, documents state. He said he then went to pick up his girlfriend and children.

Aquiningoc told officers he gave an unidentified man meth in exchange for the gun, documents state.

He is scheduled to be sentenced today before Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood.

As a felon, Aquiningoc is forbidden to possess a firearm and ammunition.