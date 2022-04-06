A man who admitted he molested a teenage girl known to him will spend 10 years in the Department of Corrections prison.

Athen Trickson Barbosa, 24, was sentenced Tuesday before Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez.

Barbosa pleaded guilty in December 2021 to second-degree criminal sexual conduct, The Guam Daily Post files state. The Office of the Attorney General stated Tuesday he was convicted in January of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

According to court documents, the victim, now 16, told police in February 2019 that she had been sexually assaulted by Barbosa.

He was accused of molesting the child beginning in June 2018, before he raped her, court documents state.

“We are pleased with the sentence handed down by the court. The message is clear: don’t touch children,” said prosecuting attorney Sean Brown.

Barbosa will have to register as a level one sex offender.

He also will serve a three-year parole term following his release from prison.