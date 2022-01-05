A man convicted of molesting a teenage girl will spend weekends – for a total of 60 days – in the Department of Corrections prison for his crime.

Normandy Ilagan Penaflorida was sentenced before Superior Court of Guam Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena on Wednesday.

“I am really sorry,” said Penaflorida.

In December 2018, the teen accused the defendant of touching her inappropriately before he told her not to tell.

The victim was 14 at the time of the alleged incident.

During the trial, the victim testified that the defendant touched her butt, kissed her on the lips, and told her she looked “so sexy.”

The defendant admitted to police when they initially interviewed him that he told the victim not to tell her father because he “knew what he did was wrong.”

Penaflorida is known to the victim's family. He must register as a sex offender.

He was convicted in July 2021 of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor.

Lamorena sentenced Penaflorida to one year in prison but suspended most of it with the exception of 60 days.

He would serve his time on weekends when he is not working and have to perform 75 hours of community service.

A jury acquitted him of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony.

Penaflorida was ordered to stay away and have no contact with the victim.

He is scheduled to appear back in court on April 20.