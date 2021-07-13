A man who admitted to sexually molesting a young girl multiple times will spend 10 years in the Department of Corrections.

Defendant Richard Ignacio Aguon, 48, pleaded guilty two charges of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, both as first-degree felonies.

He appeared virtually before Superior Court of Guam Judge Arthur Barcinas on Tuesday.

Aguon is currently out of jail and under electronic monitoring.

He was ordered to self-surrender to the prison by July 20.

The remaining charges filed against him of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, two other counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, and attempted second-degree criminal sexual conduct were not included in Aguon’s plea agreement with the government.

Arrest

According to Post files, Aguon was arrested in June 2020 on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman and four children known to him.

A 39-year-old woman alleged that Aguon had made unwanted sexual contact with her twice, however, the incidents occurred outside of the statute of limitations for adults. The woman said she only came forward after learning Aguon had also sexually assaulted three teens living with them.

One of the victims, now 19, said the first incident occurred when she was in the sixth grade. Aguon had forced the teen to touch his genital area, documents state. The girl allegedly told police a second incident had occurred when she was in the eighth grade, when Aguon rubbed his genitals against hers.

Aguon then allegedly admitted to police that he attempted to have sex with the young girl.

He was also accused of allegedly molesting three other young girls, court documents state.