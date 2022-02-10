A sex offender convicted of a crime in Okinawa, Japan, is back in prison after being accused of violating a court order.

Bruce Carey Wood, 68, appeared before District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood on Wednesday after U.S. Probation Services alleged that he had unapproved contact with minors at least twice last month.

Defense attorney Briana Kottke told the court that they would admit to the charges, but Wood said he wants to discuss the allegations with his attorney before the court accepts his admission.

He is scheduled to appear back in court Monday.

Wood, who was remanded into custody of the U.S. Marshals Service, faces three to nine months in prison for the violation.

Last year, Wood admitted that five children had been staying at his residence in Hågat, Post files state.

He has been on supervised release since April 2018. A condition of his release is he can't have contact with children under the age of 18, unless approved in advance, in writing, by the probation officer.

Sex offender conviction

Wood was found guilty of sexually abusing a minor boy. On Feb. 16, 2010, he was sentenced to 10 years behind bars with three years of supervised release.

Wood had been employed by the military as a civilian employee at the Crow's Nest Club on Camp Shield Naval Base in Okinawa.

On July 13, 2009, a boy reported to Naval Criminal Investigative Service officers that Wood had sexually abused him when he was a 13-year-old student at Kadena Middle School in Okinawa, court documents state.

Wood admitted he had intentionally engaged in a sexual act with the boy and was brought to Guam where he answered to the charges and was sentenced.