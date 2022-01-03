Austin Dodge, a former sailor who admitted to possessing and sharing more than a dozen sexually explicit videos of children while he was stationed at U.S. Naval Base Guam, was denied his request to have the federal government cover his travel expenses so that he could return for sentencing.

District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood stated the motion was moot after the court allowed for the defendant to be sentenced virtually from his current location in Florida.

Dodge, 23, is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 7.

He pleaded guilty to advertising material involving child pornography, has since been discharged from the military.

The defense recommends Dodge serve 46 to 57 months in prison, while the prosecution wants him to spend 84 months in prison.

Dodge admitted to federal investigators that he joined multiple online chats that traded child pornography and posted images of naked minor girls between the ages of 10 and 17, according to Post files.