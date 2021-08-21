A man convicted of sexually abusing a young girl will get a chance at a new trial.

Philips James Sablan was denied his request for acquittal, but on Aug. 16, Superior Court of Guam Judge Dana Gutierrez granted his request for a new trial.

A jury found Sablan guilty of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony in April.

Sablan wanted the conviction overturned, arguing that there was insufficient evidence to find him guilty of the crime.

He also requested a new trial, contending that the prosecution committed misconduct by referring to facts not in evidence, by mischaracterizing the defendant’s statement to police as an admission of guilt. Sablan also stated in court documents that the prosecution made unwarranted personal attacks on defense counsel by calling his argument inappropriate.

A new trial date has not yet been set.