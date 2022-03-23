A man accused of raping a 10-year-old girl known to him is being held at the Department of Corrections on $50,000 cash bail.

Francis Mannaky, 33, also known as Obyn, was charged with first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct, both as first-degree felonies.

According to court documents, the child told her school she had been sexually assaulted.

The victim told police the suspect told her to follow him to a bedroom to massage his legs, court documents state.

The suspect allegedly forced the child to take off her clothes before he held her down and raped her.

The victim told the suspect to stop and that he was hurting her, documents state.