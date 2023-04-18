A man will serve 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting two female minors on different occasions.

Francis Mannaky, 34, appeared in the Superior Court of Guam on Monday afternoon to plead guilty to criminal sexual conduct charges in two separate cases from 2020 and 2022.

As Judge Vernon Perez was accepting Mannaky's plea, he explained the plea agreement involved Mannaky pleading guilty to second-degree criminal sexual conduct in the 2022 case and third-degree criminal sexual conduct in the 2020 case.

The terms of the plea agreement stated Mannaky will be sentenced to serve 15 years in prison with all but 12 suspended, and Perez clarified Mannaky will serve at least 12 years.

Mannaky, who has been confined at the Department of Corrections on $50,000 cash bail since being charged in March last year, will also receive credit for time already served between the two cases.

The judge ordered Mannaky to register as a sex offender and to stay away from the victims.

Multiple incidents

Mannaky was first charged in July 2020 after a then-12-year-old girl accused him of sexually assaulting her several years before.

According to court documents, the child woke up to someone touching her inner thigh before they took off her clothes and told her, “I'm going to check if a man touched you.”

Then, in June 2020, Mannaky was driving with the child around Dededo when she said she wanted her mother. Mannaky told her, “If you let me touch you again, I'll take you to your mom,” court documents state.

The child started crying and Mannaky said he would hit her if she didn't stop. He then touched her before pulling over in a jungle area to continue the abuse.

A third incident occurred later in the same month, when the girl reported to police she woke up to Mannaky pulling her hair and telling her to go to the bathroom. After being forced into a storage room, Mannaky removed the child's clothes and sexually assaulted her, documents state.

According to the 2022 charging documents, a then-10-year-old told officials at her school that she had been sexually assaulted by Mannaky. She said he asked her to follow him to a bedroom to massage his legs, then forced her to take off her clothes and held her down and sexually assaulted her.