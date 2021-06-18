A judge has denied the request of convicted child molester Johnny Lujan Aguon, 60, to cut his 30-year prison sentence in half.

Aguon's attorney said Aguon maintains his innocence, is a hard worker, and will be more than 70 years old once he is released on a reduced, 15-year sentence.

The prosecution argued there is no reason for the defendant to get less time for the crime.

Superior Court Judge Arthur Barcinas denied the request.

“The court found the circumstances surrounding the commission of the crime to be particularly serious as they involved the sexual assault of a 10-year-old female known to the defendant on several occasions between 2013 and 2018,” Barcinas stated in his decision. “This was a serious crime involving the abuse of a position of trust and a vulnerable victim. In addition, at the sentencing hearing, the court noted the defendant's lack of remorse and lack of acceptance of any responsibility.”

Consideration of a defendant's age is not normally relevant in sentencing determinations, the judge said.

Aguon was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and second-degree criminal sexual conduct in February 2019.

The abuse started when the victim was 5 and continued through her middle school years, Post files state.