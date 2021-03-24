Level 1 sex offender Jason Solatario Brown, 46, admitted he attempted to get someone he believed was a 13-year-old boy to have sex with him.

The account, however, was set up by the FBI as part of a joint Internet Crimes Against Children operation with the Air Force Office of Special Investigations.

Brown pleaded guilty to attempted enticement of a minor before District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Tuesday.

He faces 10 years to life in the Bureau of Prisons and a fine of up to $250,000.

Brown is scheduled to be sentenced on July 21 before Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood.

As part of the plea deal, the second charge of attempted transfer of obscene material to minors will be dismissed at sentencing.

According to the plea agreement, the undercover operation began Nov. 17, 2020, when agents set up an account on Grindr, an online social media dating application, under the name Shzayne and advertised that he was an 18-year-old boy looking for a date, to chat, or be friends.

Brown messaged the account and eventually asked them to message him on WhatsApp.

The feds used the screen name Shayne to contact the defendant on WhatsApp, and told him he was 13, court documents state.

When agents asked if he was too young, Brown said he was not too young and began to send Shayne sexually explicit messages while repeatedly asking him to send a picture of his private parts, the plea deal states.

After investigators sent Brown an image meant to depict a 13-year-old boy, Brown asked if he wanted to be close or best friends and mentioned meeting Shayne to engage in sexual activity with him.

The sexually explicit messages continued through Nov. 20, 2020, court documents state.

Brown agreed to meet Shayne at the front gate of Andersen Air Force Base, and that’s when federal agents approached his car.

He refused to get out of the car, forcing agents to break the car window before they took him into custody. According to the Guam Sex Offender Registry, Brown was convicted in 2001 of two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor, and again in 2006 of two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony. The victims were boys ages 5 and 14.