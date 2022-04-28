A man who admitted to raping a 14-year-old girl multiple times faces up to 15 years in prison and deportation back to the Federated States of Micronesia.

Mairon Aiken, 31, pleaded guilty to second- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct before Superior Court of Guam Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena on Wednesday.

He is scheduled to be sentenced July 13.

Aiken will have to register as a sex offender.

Rape

According to court documents, the victim told police that in 2017 she awoke to Aiken sexually assaulting her.

She told police that Aiken raped her four or five more times until she reached the eighth grade, with the last incident possibly happening in 2019, when the victim was still in middle school, prosecutors stated in the complaint.

The girl reported the allegations to police in August 2020 after the suspect sat down next to her and started to touch her upper right thigh, documents state.