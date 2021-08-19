Guam residents with qualifying children could see the first of their monthly advance payments of Child Tax Credits by September.

Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu on Wednesday said Guam’s implementation plan as well as the total federal allocation was “just approved early, early this morning.”

The IRS and U.S. Treasury approved a total of $93,537,000 in initial funding for the tax credit. In addition to this, DRT was approved to receive $300,000 to fund administrative expenses for the implementation of the program, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

Mansapit-Shimizu explained that the program is an advance payment of the 2021 Child Tax Credit. It allows residents to get 50% of what they would expect to receive after filing tax year 2021 returns next year. So if a parent was expecting to receive $3,600 in Child Tax Credits after filing their 2021 tax return, they could get $1,800 this year.

And that amount would be paid in equal monthly installments, similar to what the IRS is doing in the mainland - though their monthly payments started in July.

“We were hoping that we could roll it out sooner than September, but at this point, more than likely, to get it done in this month will be very difficult. … So we’re really targeting to begin making monthly payments in the month of September,” Mansapit-Shimizu said.

“Our team has been working with our IT vendor to make sure our system is prepared to accommodate this program.”

Payment of the Advance CTC and the reimbursement to the government of Guam for the Child Tax Credit were authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which was signed into law by President Biden on March 11.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said the Advance CTC “will put more money into the hands of families than ever before.”

“This program will not only lift up low-income families but will also provide needed relief to struggling middle-class families across the country. In addition to supporting their well-being and studies, the American Rescue Plan, through this program, helps us ensure that our children receive the financial support they need to address the economic impacts of the pandemic,” the governor stated.

The governor said the program “is timely as Pandemic Unemployment Assistance is set to expire next month.”

"Again, this relief is not intended to replace income, but to provide support, especially as we work toward recovery,” the governor stated.

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio said in addition to providing for the needs of Guam’s children, the program “will also provide a boost to our economy.”