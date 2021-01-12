Childhood play is more than just fun and games. It is an essential part of children’s intellectual, social, emotional, and physical development. Research shows that active childhood play especially the “let’s pretend” play children engage in with other children is essential for healthy childhood development. The benefits are so enormous that every day of childhood should include some playtime.

Child initiated play lays the foundation for learning. Through play, children learn how to interact with others, recognize and solve problems, use their imaginations and creativity, and to develop their bodies. Play helps children in the following areas:

Academics: Many studies show that there is a close link between play, language development, and cognitive growth. Play is closely tied to creativity, imagination, and problem-solving skills. It also helps lay the groundwork for academic success in reading, writing, and mathematics.

Physical development: Frequent, active, outdoor, play is an important part of children’s physical development. Not only does it help with the development of large muscle groups and coordination, it also helps prevent the national epidemic of childhood obesity.

Social and emotional learning: Research also shows that make-believe play is related to increased collaboration, cooperation, compromise, empathy, sympathy, impulse control, and better overall emotional and social adjustment.

However, play is at serious risk. Today, many children lack the time, space, and encouragement at home and/or school to create their own fun. Video games, television, computers, and electronic toys threaten the process of play, with serious implications for children’s intellectual and emotional health, but there are some steps parents can take to help their children engage in creative and imagination rich play. Below are some suggestions:

Reduce or eliminate video game, computer, and TV time: Children may be bored or anxious during the first few weeks because they may be unsure of how to entertain themselves. Be prepared to assist them by suggesting ideas for make-believe play to inspire their creativity.

Choose simple toys: The child’s imagination is at the heart of healthy play. Simple toys and natural materials, like wood, boxes, balls, sand and shovels, wax, clay, stuffed animals, and ordinary dolls help children create their own world. Avoid getting electronic or battery-operated gadgets that distract children from real play.

Encourage outdoor activities: Set aside some time every week for outdoor play so children can run freely, climb, and find secret hiding places. In addition, outdoor play material such as sticks, mud, water, rocks, and even bugs and weeds make for great imagination rich play.

Let your work inspire play: Adult household chores such as cooking, cleaning, doing the laundry, or washing the car inspires children to play. Children like to help for short periods and then go off and engage in their own imitation play.

Finally, become an advocate for play: Share the information about the importance of play with other parents, teachers, and other officials at your child’s school, and lobby lawmakers for safe, well-maintained play areas in your community.

Elizabeth Hamilton, M.E., MA, is a teacher with 31 years of professional experience. You can write to her at successfullearner@yahoo.com with your questions or comments.