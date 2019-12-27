SPREADING CHRISTMAS CHEER: On the morning of Christmas Eve, Chasing Rainbows Ends Organization held a "Children's Smile for Hope; Santa's Visit" where the officers from the Guam Police Department paraded through GHURA 35 and GHURA 48. Officers passed out candies and Santa and Mrs. Claus took photos with the kids. Chasing Rainbows, GPD Woman's Advisory Network, Dededo Precinct Command, Special Operation Division and Auxiliary Service Division Community Affairs participated in the parade. Photo courtesy Guam Police Department