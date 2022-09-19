Bystanders and witnesses of abuse also are affected by domestic violence, local experts told The Guam Daily Post, including children who are confronted with some of the worst after-effects of long-term abuse.

Victim Advocates Reaching Out, or VARO, is a volunteer nonprofit organization that has been helping local victims of abuse for many years. Over the course of time, volunteer advocates have seen how abuse impacts those innocent on the sidelines, including children - caught in the fray. It can lead to suicidal ideation among youth, officials said.

When those involved in VARO spoke with the Post, they stressed suicide is a complex concern that relates differently for the abuser, the victim and children.

For an abuser, the threat of suicide can be used as a power move to prevent a victim from leaving an abusive situation. Abuse oftentimes is about control, according to VARO. This threat of suicide, coupled with fear, often keeps victims in abusive situations. Being in an abusive relationship for a prolonged period of time can lead the victim to suicidal ideation.

“I think a lot of times victims do not leave because they don’t think they are able to sustain themselves and their families when they leave their abuser. And I think when victims have suicidal ideation as a result of the abuse, it then affects the kids. And I think when it affects the kids, it’s time for us to intervene,” volunteer advocate Brianna Duenas said.

Feeling like 'they didn't do enough'

The victim in an abusive home is oftentimes not the only individual affected or abused. VARO volunteer advocate Jon Mendiola said he has seen the toll domestic abuse has on children.

“Many times I’ve seen children start blaming themselves. Blaming themselves for Mommy and Daddy fighting or for Mommy getting hurt,” he said. “Many times I’ve see children saying they didn’t do enough … to stop Daddy from hurting Mommy or Mommy hurting Daddy.”

Mendiola stressed that children are very impressionable and emotional.

"I’ve seen it time and again, where the blame on themselves is so significant that they’ll start drawing stuff or saying stuff - and I see those ideations. I’ve worked with children in the past and I am glad I have caught these things,” he said.

Mendiola said abuse "always" finds its way to the children in the family.

"It does trickle down and it's heart-wrenching when you have to see a child 10, 11, 14 or 19 years old, say they weren’t enough to help their family stay together,” Mendiola said.

Parents may think they are able to shield their children from abuse occurring within their home, VARO advocates said, but children know more than parents may think.

“Kids know what’s going on. I used to read reports and it would say the children were asleep upstairs. I don’t think so, they were not asleep, they were hearing what was going on and we have to be aware of that,” Karen Carpenter, VARO office manager, said. “People who think it doesn’t affect the children are not correct; it does affect the children a lot."

By law, if a child witnesses family violence either by seeing or by hearing it, the incident must be reported to Child Protective Services.

“Because that is perceived as abuse to the child. And there’s been research now that shows that children who are exposed to this sometimes many, many times, it can affect their brain. It's almost like soldiers in battle, … children can have many of the same symptoms, mild forms of PTSD,” Carpenter said, referring to post-traumatic stress disorder.

While it is normal for children to blame themselves, Carpenter said, it becomes very detrimental to them.

The organization stressed a victim shouldn’t stay in an abusive relationship “for the children."

“I actually know an individual that is going through that right now. They are staying in a very toxic relationship because they say, ‘Oh they need their father.’ Unfortunately, that is not how the world works today. Yes, I don’t disagree children need both parents in their lives, but if the relationship is toxic, what do you think you are doing to that child’s mind, emotions, mental capacity,” Mendiola concluded.

“I always tell her 'stop using that as an excuse, that’s not the children’s excuse, that’s your excuse.'”

When children grow up in an abusive home, they may come to believe the behavior is acceptable as adults, Mendiola said.

“A child’s mind is a sponge. They absorb that - and if, Mommy or Daddy is doing this, then it's OK for us to do it. A lot of times they don’t understand that a child’s mind is so impressionable that it becomes them,” Mendiola said.

This is what can create the cycle of abuse over generations, VARO advocates said.

"As adults, we need to be role models to our children and, so, providing them a safe space, especially in the household, is very important,” Duenas said.