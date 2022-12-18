Children under 6 could see more P-EBT benefits in January 2023

The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, a type of food stamp card that provides nutritional assistance as a result of the pandemic's effects on island youth, is under final review, but it won’t be until January before funds begin to be distributed.

A release from the Department of Public Health and Social Services, which oversees the local distribution of assistance, stated the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service is reviewing the plan that would address the needs of two groups: Guam Department of Education students under 6 years old and children under the age of 6 in a household that receives Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits between August 2021 and May 2022.

The plans must meet the criteria set by FNS before funds are approved for eligible public school students and Department of Defense Education Activity Schools, or DODEA.

DPHSS and GDOE have been working together on the plan to identify qualified children since May and have only recently submitted the plan to the federal government for review on Dec. 5.

According to DPHSS, the hang-up was due to challenges GDOE had in determining COVID-19-related student absences.

“Because of the difficulties GDOE is having with gathering information regarding actual COVID-related student absences as well as developing a process for parents to prove their children qualified for more than the basic standard benefit, FNS advised GDOE to instead submit a plan to first address the needs of children younger than six years,” a release from the local health department stated.

As a result, the other plan has yet to be submitted for children 6 and older and GDOE school-aged youth enrolled in school year 2021-2022.

Guam Department of Education students have missed 19 days of school as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the very least, each eligible student would receive about $157 to cover that period.

“DPHSS remains committed to working with GDOE and federal partners to ensure Guam’s children avail of the benefits they are entitled to under the program. This includes completing and submitting a P-EBT plan for school-aged children,” the release stated.