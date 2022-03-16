Child's death prompts investigation

A child who was reported injured was subsequently pronounced dead after being transported Tuesday afternoon to Guam Regional Medical City.

The Guam Police Department issued a statement at 8:30 p.m. saying the child had died.

Details such as the age and gender of the child, or the nature of the injuries, were not released as of press time.

A call was made to authorities around 4:46 p.m. about the child, who was described as injured.

Patrol officers assigned to the Dededo Precinct received information from a police dispatcher reporting the injured child was brought to the Guam Fire Department's Astumbo Fire Station.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Section were activated and assumed the investigation into the death of the child.

"As more information becomes available, reports will be made as quickly as possible while protecting the integrity of the investigation," police stated.