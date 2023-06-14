China-Russia bomber patrol near Guam

The Navy “remains vigilant in the defense of Guam” after reports that a joint patrol of Chinese and Russian military aircraft entered into the West Pacific in the direction of the island.

Joint Region Marianas "monitors all military activities in the region, and the staff maintains communication with the governor of Guam, the Department of Civil Defense, and Office of Homeland Security on all security matters,” JRM public affairs officer Cmdr. Katherine Koenig told The Guam Daily Post in a statement.

“We assure the community in our region that military forces based in Guam, and throughout the region, remain keenly postured to defend United States equities and interests from any adversary that may threaten national security, international norms and rules-based order.”

A two-day patrol by a “record-breaking” contingent of 22 Chinese and Russian aircraft is described by the Global Times, an English-language newspaper owned by the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party.

On June 7, “the bombers flew beyond the range of Japanese monitoring after they entered deep into the West Pacific in the approximate direction of Guam,” the Global Times stated, pointing to maps provided by the Japanese Defense Ministry.

Citing an unnamed “Chinese military expert,” the report stated that “major directions in the Asia-Pacific along the first and the second island chains, including South Korea, Japan, the island of Taiwan and Guam, were all covered in the patrol and the exercise.”

A named military expert from Beijing is cited as saying that “such missions are becoming more combat-oriented, with naval forces joining in sea-air integrated operations,” and stating that Chinese warships were simultaneously spotted in the region.

The first leg of the joint patrol prompted both South Korea and Japan to scramble fighter jets in response, Reuters reported.

“The patrol is carried out in accordance with international law and norms and does not target any country,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Thursday.

'Kind of weird'

Leland Bettis, with the Pacific Center for Island Sustainability, told the Post the information about the direction of the patrol was “kind of weird.”

“The Japanese have tracked maritime stuff up to 400 miles from Guam in the past. That's been our source of (information) even before the Chinese (report) came out in the Global Times,” Bettis said.

Japanese sensors had picked up the near approach of both the Shandong and Liaoning warships to Guam, he said. Bettis did raise the question of how effective tracking systems on Guam and in the region might be in the wake of Typhoon Mawar.

Any approach by aircraft would be concerning to Guam, he said, especially in light of the Chinese military’s possible unveiling of aircraft-launched hypersonic ballistic missiles.

The Global Times pointed to potentially hypersonic missile-equipped H-6K bombers, a variant of the H-6 aircraft that took part in last week’s joint patrol with Russia.

Local defense

U.S. Navy Adm. John Aquilino, head of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, in April testified to the House Armed Services Committee in April that establishing a 360-degree missile defense system for Guam was his top homeland defense priority. Aquilino’s testimony pointed to concern about the ability to defend against China’s growing stockpile of hypersonic missiles, which move at extremely high speeds to avoid ground defense systems and may be nuclear-capable.

Scoping meetings for the planned missile defense system were postponed until further notice this week, in light of typhoon damage and recovery efforts.

One thing of the many things Mawar had demonstrated, Bettis said, “is that climate change is as much a concern for the military as the rest of us.”

When asked whether the Chinese military might take advantage of the post-storm chaos on the island, he said, “I have no information to say that's the case, but it's certainly possible.”