Chinese boater to plead guilty next month

A man accused of illegally arriving in Guam by boat is set to plead guilty to charges against him next month.

Fu Jun Zhai appeared in the Superior Court of Guam Monday for a status hearing related to landing without acquiring clearance requirements on June 29.

In the hearing, Zhai's attorney, Edward Han, told Judge Vernon Perez he believed the case has been resolved.

“I believe we have a resolution. I'm just waiting for the documentation,” Han said before Assistant Attorney General Sean Brown confirmed a plea agreement was in place and others facing similar charges to Zhai were also sent “consistent plea agreements.”

Perez then scheduled another hearing for Zhai for Jan. 23, which is when Zhai's expected to plead guilty to the charges.

After a multiagency task force was established to investigate the unlawful arrivals, Zhai and eight others were arrested and charged in the Superior Court of Guam.

In Zhai's case, court documents state, he arrived at Gun Beach June 29 from Saipan and offloaded several Chinese nationals. Zhai was believed to have piloted the boat which, after their arrival, was left behind while the passengers made their way to hotels.

Zhai was charged for allegedly failing to notify the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency before arriving, failing to provide a manifest to Guam Customs and allowing the unloading of passengers without Customs approval, documents state.

His charges include failure to obtain a required clearance and failure to deliver a manifest to a Customs officer, as misdemeanors and invalid place of unloading, as a violation.

Others

Along with Zhai, eight others were arrested and charged in connection to the alleged unlawful arrivals.

Court documents state the illegal entry suspects operated boats purchased at prices between $20,000 and $30,000 and arrived in areas that include Ritidian Point, Tanguisson Beach and Hagåtña boat basin, with several other individuals accompanying them.

Some of the defendants said they came to Guam for work, but said they did not know anyone on island, according to charging documents.

All charged have entered pleas of not guilty and were released from the custody of Department of Corrections.

According to The Guam Daily Post files, two of the other defendants, Haize Lu and Ruigang Li, were expected to take plea deals following their hearings in court last month.

Another Chinese boater, Zhicong Huang, will appear in court Tuesday.