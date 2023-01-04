A Chinese boater's charges of illegally entering Guam may be dismissed if he agrees to a forfeiture.

Zhicong Huang was scheduled to enter a plea of guilty in the Superior Court of Guam on Tuesday morning to charges related to piloting a boat from Rota and landing in Guam in 2022.

Presiding Judge Alberto C. Lamorena III thought the case would be resolved, but Huang's attorney, Edward Han, clarified the details.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"The resolution is that the prosecution will dismiss this case if we agree to forfeiture," Han said as an interpreter translated into Mandarin. "So, right now, we're waiting for the prosecution to send over the forfeiture documents for my client to sign."

Lamorena asked the prosecutor present at the hearing, Assistant Attorney General Dannis Le, if that was the proposed resolution.

"However, I am aware that is being subject to a review," Le said. Lamorena scheduled another hearing for Jan. 27.

Charges

In Huang's last hearing, on Dec. 20, 2022, prosecutor Sean Brown said "consistent plea agreements are being sent to defendants facing similar charges to Huang," Post files state.

Since the establishment of a multiagency task force created to address the increase of unlawful arrivals to Guam by boat, nine individuals, all believed to be Chinese nationals, were arrested and charged in the Superior Court of Guam.

The arrests and charges were primarily for the pilots of the boats. Several passengers allegedly paid $20,000 to $30,000 for the trips. They arrived in areas that included Ritidian Point, Tanguisson Beach and Hagåtña boat basin, court documents stated.

In Huang's case, he was charged with failure to acquire clearance requirements, failure to deliver a manifest to a customs officer and prohibited unloading, all as misdemeanors.

According to court documents, police were dispatched to Ritidian Point to meet Huang. Another individual told officers that the group traveled from Rota to Guam and their passports were in the custody of Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands immigrations.