The cases for two men accused of illegally entering Guam by boat may not go to trial.

Ruigang Li and Haize Lu appeared Tuesday morning in the Superior Court of Guam for their separate cases related to their alleged unlawful arrival to Guam by boat from the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

In Li's case, Presiding Judge Alberto C. Lamorena III requested an update on the matter, in particular the status of the negotiations of a plea deal.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The government's attorney said a plea offer had not been sent. Lamorena ruled that Li and the other parties were to return to court Dec. 27.

"I expect a plea offer to have been sent," Lamorena said before concluding the hearing.

Li is charged with failure to acquire clearance requirements, failure to deliver a manifest to a Customs officer and invalid place of unloading as misdemeanors related to his arrival to Guam on July 8, charging documents state.

Li was found to have piloted a $22,000 boat from Saipan that carried nine others. He signed an abandonment form for the vessel, but did not seek clearance or deliver a manifest to Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency, court documents added.

Lu's case

Later Tuesday morning, Lu appeared before Judge Alberto Tolentino and declared he was set to go to trial in March 2023.

However, after learning from attorneys that the parties are working on a possible resolution, Tolentino scheduled another hearing in February 2023 in hopes the parties find "a way to resolve the case without going to trial."

Lu was charged with failure to acquire clearance requirements and failure to deliver a manifest as misdemeanors, in addition to invalid place of unloading as a violation, connected to his May 27 arrival on Guam.

According to court documents, Lu landed at Ritidian Point with another male passenger. A U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service employee reported the landing to Guam Customs.

Lu admitted he and his passenger flew from Saipan to Rota and then proceeded from there to Guam by boat, which Lu ordered from China, documents state.