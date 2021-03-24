The University of Guam Endowment Foundation announced the launch of the Christine P. Lewis Memorial Fund, the foundation stated in a press release. Dr. Samuel Friedman and the Cancer Center of Guam established the memorial fund and scholarship to honor the memory and legacy of co-founder Christine P. Lewis, who served as manager and emerita director.

Lewis provided support and was an anchor for many cancer patients and families in Guam.

"Known for her brilliant smile and welcoming spirit, Christine intimately understood the obstacles facing the Center’s patients — she herself was a cancer survivor for over 20 years," the foundation stated in the release. "In addition to the comfort and care that Christine offered to cancer patients and their families, she went the extra mile and began The Christine Lewis Patient Support Fund in 2019 through the Guam Cancer Center."

The fund offers financial grants to Guam residents afflicted by certain types of cancer. The fund helps to cover costs associated with accessing care, such as copayment assistance, transportation, lodging, chemotherapy drugs and supplies.

"Part of her final wishes was to give back to her island home and its future," the release stated. "Thus, her loved ones established the memorial fund to honor her legacy of generosity and care by paving the way for others to achieve their goals."

The Christine P. Lewis Memorial Scholarship is open to full-time undergraduate students attending the University of Guam with a 3.0 GPA or higher. Applications for academic year Fall 2021-Spring 2022 will be accepted until 4 p.m. April 29, 2021.

For more information about this and other scholarships, visit give.uog.edu/scholarships, email at info@uogendowment.org, or call 671-735-2957.