Dozens of families turned out to enjoy a night of games, live music, food and raffle prizes Saturday evening in Hagåtña. With live bands taking center stage and the smell of barbecue pervading the air, it was a great night for every member of the family. The bazaar, which allowed local businesses to showcase their wares while families enjoyed the evening air, was sponsored by Pay-Less Markets Corporate Office and Calvo’s Insurance.

