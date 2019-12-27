A fire that broke out on the second floor of a Barrigada house on Christmas night has displaced a family with 11 children who range in ages from 7 to 17 years.

A fire broke out in a bedroom of the Tiyan home on Sunset Boulevard. The Guam Fire Department received a call around 9 p.m.

“Most of their belongings got wet and they couldn’t stay at the home because it’s just not safe at this point,” said Barrigada Mayor June Blas. “They were actually looking for a new place to move into ... but finding something affordable that will accommodate them has been tough.”

The Red Cross is helping and provided them with emergency shelter.

“We have some things here at the office that we were able to provide the family for the kids to use,” Blas said, saying anyone wanting to donate can bring items to the Barrigada Mayor's Office. “Their lives were just shattered and they need our help so they can start putting their life back in order."