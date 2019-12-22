Christmas break cut short for GDOE students

Water outages, spraying pesticides to protect students from possible dengue-infected mosquitoes, and passing storms mean a shorter Christmas break for more than 30,000 public school students.

Christmas break has begun for Guam Department of Education students.

However, Agueda Johnston Middle School and Ordot-Chalan Pago Elementary School will have to return to class on Jan. 6.

They were the first two schools that were sprayed with pesticides as GDOE, the Department of Public Health and Social Services and Guam Environmental Protection Agency tried to eradicate mosquitoes in the area to reduce the possibility of students getting infected with the dengue virus.

Additionally, the students at the Ordot-Chalan Pago school will have another makeup day on Feb. 3.

All GDOE students will have to attend the makeup day on Jan. 7 to compensate for the days lost when Tropical Storm Kammuri led to school closures and the shutdown of the government.

According to GDOE officials, busing also will be provided to accommodate all makeup day schedules.

Holiday safety reminders

GDOE wishes all students and families to have a safe holiday break.

“We encourage our students, educators and families to stay safe over the holidays and to enjoy this time with their families and loved ones,” GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said. “We look forward to seeing our students and faculty back at our schools in the new year!”

Fernandez encouraged families to check out some safety tips that students and their parents can review and practice over the holidays:

• Keep an eye out for distracted pedestrians and drivers who may not be paying attention to you, especially when backing out of parking spaces. Shopping center parking lots are busier during the holidays.

• Remind your teen driver to be extra alert during this holiday season, when conditions are more challenging even for experienced drivers.

• Make sure you are not distracted while driving. Commit to keeping your phone down. No text message or playlist is worth the risk.

Source: safekids.org